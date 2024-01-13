Navcoin Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $26,542.49 (NAV)

Navcoin (NAV) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 13th. Over the last seven days, Navcoin has traded 13.4% lower against the dollar. Navcoin has a total market cap of $2.59 million and approximately $26,542.49 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Navcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0471 or 0.00000110 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.35 or 0.00134314 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.01 or 0.00037496 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.04 or 0.00023517 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00004376 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 22.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0467 or 0.00000109 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002281 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0954 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000007 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Navcoin Profile

Navcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 76,939,361 coins and its circulating supply is 76,601,686 coins. The official website for Navcoin is www.navcoin.org. The official message board for Navcoin is medium.com/nav-coin. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Navcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin’s encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Navcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Navcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

