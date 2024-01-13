Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 175,800 shares, a drop of 28.2% from the December 15th total of 245,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 63,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

NNI traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $83.04. 136,828 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 82,600. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 44.25 and a current ratio of 44.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $86.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.24. Nelnet has a twelve month low of $81.67 and a twelve month high of $101.60. The stock has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.74 and a beta of 0.84.

Nelnet (NYSE:NNI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $329.52 million for the quarter. Nelnet had a return on equity of 4.98% and a net margin of 6.18%. Equities analysts expect that Nelnet will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This is an increase from Nelnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Nelnet’s payout ratio is 32.00%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Nelnet during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nelnet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Nelnet by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 502 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Nelnet by 30.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 715 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Nelnet by 91.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,027 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. 33.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on NNI shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Nelnet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered Nelnet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on Nelnet in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company.

Nelnet, Inc engages in loan servicing, communications, education technology, services, and payment processing businesses worldwide. Its Loan Servicing and Systems segment provides loan conversion, application processing, borrower updates, customer service, payment processing, due diligence procedures, funds management reconciliation, and claim processing services.

