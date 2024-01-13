NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST) Stock Holdings Boosted by Cambiar Investors LLC

Cambiar Investors LLC raised its position in shares of NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST – Free Report) by 14.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 118,389 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,500 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC’s holdings in NETSTREIT were worth $1,845,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTST. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NETSTREIT by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,397,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,320,000 after acquiring an additional 217,119 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NETSTREIT by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,404,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,262,000 after acquiring an additional 668,255 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NETSTREIT by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,581,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,009,000 after acquiring an additional 16,637 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of NETSTREIT by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,856,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,054,000 after acquiring an additional 172,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of NETSTREIT by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,634,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,282,000 after acquiring an additional 146,701 shares in the last quarter.

NETSTREIT Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:NTST traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.59. 609,099 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 971,377. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 2.81. NETSTREIT Corp. has a 52-week low of $13.49 and a 52-week high of $20.64. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.63. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 143.01, a P/E/G ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 1.00.

NETSTREIT Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.41%. NETSTREIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 630.82%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NTST. Mizuho upgraded NETSTREIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $15.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. KeyCorp increased their target price on NETSTREIT from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Bank of America lowered NETSTREIT from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. BTIG Research reduced their target price on NETSTREIT from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on NETSTREIT from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.22.

About NETSTREIT

(Free Report)

NETSTREIT Corp. is an internally managed real estate investment trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

Featured Stories

