Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc. (NYSE:NBXG) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc. (NYSE:NBXG – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,600 shares, a decline of 28.8% from the December 15th total of 20,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 251,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $87,000. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $105,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund during the third quarter worth $113,000.

Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Price Performance

NYSE NBXG traded down 0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting 11.07. 171,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 233,267. Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund has a 12 month low of 7.70 and a 12 month high of 11.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of 10.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of 10.63.

Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Announces Dividend

Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 12th.

Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc (NBXG) is a newly organized, non-diversified, limited term closed-end management investment company focused on next generation mobile network connectivity and technology.

The Fund’s investment strategy focuses on equity securities issued by U.S.

