Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on NBIX. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $111.00 to $100.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $133.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $152.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $125.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $133.32.

NBIX stock opened at $132.03 on Tuesday. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 1-year low of $89.04 and a 1-year high of $134.93. The firm has a market cap of $12.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $120.65 and its 200-day moving average is $111.34.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.09). Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The company had revenue of $498.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $479.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Neurocrine Biosciences will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Kevin Charles Gorman sold 105,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.44, for a total value of $14,016,787.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 499,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,187,419.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, insider Kyle Gano sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.47, for a total transaction of $9,860,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 130,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,123,967.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin Charles Gorman sold 105,835 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.44, for a total value of $14,016,787.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 499,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,187,419.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 255,184 shares of company stock worth $32,878,741 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC lifted its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 16,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,112,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 2,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.54% of the company’s stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders. The company's portfolio includes treatments for tardive dyskinesia, Parkinson's disease, endometriosis, and uterine fibroids, as well as clinical programs in various therapeutic areas.

