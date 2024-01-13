Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) Stock Price Down 6.3%

Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 6.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $19.01 and last traded at $19.03. Approximately 278,798 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 36% from the average daily volume of 436,395 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.31.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on NVRO shares. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Nevro from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Nevro in a report on Thursday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Nevro from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Nevro from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Nevro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.00.

Nevro Trading Down 1.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 5.01 and a current ratio of 6.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $666.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.43 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.81.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $103.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.87 million. Nevro had a negative return on equity of 33.99% and a negative net margin of 24.22%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.62) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Nevro Corp. will post -2.8 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Nevro by 16.5% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 54,839 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,394,000 after purchasing an additional 7,759 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Nevro by 18.0% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 50,569 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $972,000 after purchasing an additional 7,704 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Nevro by 4.1% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 400,389 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $10,178,000 after purchasing an additional 15,691 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Nevro by 39.2% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 26,990 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 7,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Nevro by 57.8% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 61,162 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,550,000 after purchasing an additional 22,409 shares in the last quarter. 95.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation (SCS) system, an evidence-based neuromodulation system for the treatment of chronic pain, as well as Senza II and Senza Omnia SCS systems.

