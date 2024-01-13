NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Stock Holdings Lowered by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 386,124 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,677 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $22,121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NEE. United Bank raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 9.8% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 9,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $844,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 9.2% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 32,180 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,726,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 11.2% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 15,731 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after acquiring an additional 1,587 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 59.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 878 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $793,000. 76.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

NYSE NEE traded up $0.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $61.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,796,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,112,703. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $59.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.35. The firm has a market cap of $125.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.52. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.15 and a 52 week high of $86.47.

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.08. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 27.82%. The company had revenue of $7.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. NextEra Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on NEE. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $83.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com lowered shares of NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.14.

Insider Transactions at NextEra Energy

In other news, Director Nicole S. Arnaboldi acquired 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $59.59 per share, with a total value of $506,515.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 11,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $686,655.57. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

