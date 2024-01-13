NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Sold by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc lowered its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 183,220 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 5,605 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in NIKE were worth $17,519,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC lifted its position in NIKE by 220.7% in the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 263 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its position in NIKE by 201.3% in the second quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 241 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new stake in NIKE in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $1,190,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,323,584. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $1,190,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,323,584. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 58,091 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total transaction of $5,785,863.60. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,255,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,057,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE NKE traded down $0.84 during trading on Friday, hitting $105.06. 6,680,858 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,622,701. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.66 and a 1 year high of $131.31. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $110.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 21st. The footwear maker reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.19. NIKE had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 37.41%. The company had revenue of $13.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

NIKE Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st. This is a boost from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 43.27%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NKE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of NIKE from $132.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of NIKE in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $124.00 price target for the company. HSBC reduced their price target on shares of NIKE from $120.00 to $113.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of NIKE from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NIKE in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.55.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

