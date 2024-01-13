Norcros (LON:NXR) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $159.54

Norcros plc (LON:NXR – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 159.54 ($2.03) and traded as high as GBX 194 ($2.47). Norcros shares last traded at GBX 194 ($2.47), with a volume of 27,284 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Norcros in a research report on Thursday, November 16th.

Norcros Trading Down 2.3 %

Norcros Cuts Dividend

The firm has a market capitalization of £169.17 million, a PE ratio of 1,114.71 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 173.86 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 159.81.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of GBX 3.40 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.19%. Norcros’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5,882.35%.

Insider Transactions at Norcros

In other news, insider Thomas Willcocks sold 31,965 shares of Norcros stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 167 ($2.13), for a total transaction of £53,381.55 ($68,045.32). Insiders own 10.38% of the company’s stock.

Norcros Company Profile

Norcros plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets bathroom and kitchen products in the United Kingdom and South Africa. The company manufactures and distributes electric and mixer showers, and accessories under the Triton brand; shower enclosures and trays to the residential, commercial, and hospitality sectors under the Merlyn brand; taps, mixer showers, bathroom accessories, and valves under the Vado brand; and accessories and furniture for the bathroom, such as toilet seats, wall-mounted cupboards, vanity units, shower rods, rails, and curtains to retail and trade customers under the Croydex brand.

Further Reading

