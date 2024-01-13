Northland Power Inc. (TSE:NPI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10

Northland Power Inc. (TSE:NPI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 11th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the solar energy provider on Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th.
Northland Power Price Performance
Shares of TSE NPI opened at C$24.64 on Friday. Northland Power has a twelve month low of C$19.36 and a twelve month high of C$39.21. The firm has a market cap of C$6.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.79, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$23.07 and a 200 day moving average of C$23.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 167.47.
Northland Power (TSE:NPI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The solar energy provider reported C$0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.13 by C$0.01. Northland Power had a net margin of 17.32% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The business had revenue of C$513.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$491.40 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Northland Power will post 1.2638298 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Northland Power
Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydropower, as well as clean-burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.
