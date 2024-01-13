Northland Power Inc. (TSE:NPI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10

Northland Power Inc. (TSE:NPI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 11th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the solar energy provider on Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th.

Northland Power Price Performance

Shares of TSE NPI opened at C$24.64 on Friday. Northland Power has a twelve month low of C$19.36 and a twelve month high of C$39.21. The firm has a market cap of C$6.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.79, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$23.07 and a 200 day moving average of C$23.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 167.47.

Northland Power (TSE:NPI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The solar energy provider reported C$0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.13 by C$0.01. Northland Power had a net margin of 17.32% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The business had revenue of C$513.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$491.40 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Northland Power will post 1.2638298 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on NPI shares. Industrial Alliance Securities boosted their price target on shares of Northland Power from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Northland Power from C$34.00 to C$32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Northland Power from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Northland Power from C$43.00 to C$35.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, ATB Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Northland Power from C$38.00 to C$32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Northland Power presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$32.71.

About Northland Power

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydropower, as well as clean-burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

