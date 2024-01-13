Northland Power Inc. (TSE:NPI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10

Northland Power Inc. (TSE:NPI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 11th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the solar energy provider on Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 30th.
Northland Power Stock Performance
TSE:NPI opened at C$24.64 on Friday. Northland Power has a 12-month low of C$19.36 and a 12-month high of C$39.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 167.47. The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.26 billion, a PE ratio of 15.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$23.07 and a 200 day moving average price of C$23.75.
Northland Power (TSE:NPI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The solar energy provider reported C$0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$513.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$491.40 million. Northland Power had a net margin of 17.32% and a return on equity of 10.85%. Research analysts anticipate that Northland Power will post 1.2638298 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
View Our Latest Research Report on Northland Power
Northland Power Company Profile
Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydropower, as well as clean-burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Northland Power
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks that Can Upgrade Your Portfolio
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/8 – 1/12
- How to Calculate Retirement Income: MarketBeat’s Calculator
- What are dividend payment dates?
- How to Invest in Mining Stocks
- Wells Fargo’s stumble could be the entry you’ve been waiting for
Receive News & Ratings for Northland Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northland Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.