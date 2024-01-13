Northland Power Inc. (TSE:NPI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10

Northland Power Inc. (TSE:NPI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 11th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the solar energy provider on Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 30th.

Northland Power Stock Performance

TSE:NPI opened at C$24.64 on Friday. Northland Power has a 12-month low of C$19.36 and a 12-month high of C$39.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 167.47. The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.26 billion, a PE ratio of 15.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$23.07 and a 200 day moving average price of C$23.75.

Northland Power (TSE:NPI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The solar energy provider reported C$0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$513.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$491.40 million. Northland Power had a net margin of 17.32% and a return on equity of 10.85%. Research analysts anticipate that Northland Power will post 1.2638298 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Northland Power from C$34.00 to C$31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Northland Power from C$31.00 to C$28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Industrial Alliance Securities raised their price objective on shares of Northland Power from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Northland Power from C$34.00 to C$32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, ATB Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Northland Power from C$38.00 to C$32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Northland Power has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$32.71.

Northland Power Company Profile

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydropower, as well as clean-burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

