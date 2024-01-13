Northland Power (TSE:NPI) PT Raised to C$34.00 at National Bankshares

Northland Power (TSE:NPI – Free Report) had its price target upped by National Bankshares from C$32.00 to C$34.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the solar energy provider’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Desjardins decreased their target price on Northland Power from C$30.00 to C$29.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. CIBC decreased their price objective on Northland Power from C$34.00 to C$32.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Northland Power from C$31.00 to C$28.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Northland Power from C$29.00 to C$27.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Northland Power from C$34.00 to C$31.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Northland Power has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$32.71.

Northland Power Stock Down 0.6 %

TSE:NPI opened at C$24.64 on Tuesday. Northland Power has a twelve month low of C$19.36 and a twelve month high of C$39.21. The company has a market cap of C$6.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$23.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$23.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 167.47.

Northland Power (TSE:NPI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The solar energy provider reported C$0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C$0.01. Northland Power had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 17.32%. The business had revenue of C$513.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$491.40 million. Analysts anticipate that Northland Power will post 1.2638298 EPS for the current year.

Northland Power Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 15th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.87%. Northland Power’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.92%.

About Northland Power

Get Free Report

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydropower, as well as clean-burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

Featured Articles

