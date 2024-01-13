Northwest Bancshares Inc. Sells 1,744 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Northwest Bancshares Inc. reduced its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 23,935 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,744 shares during the period. Home Depot makes up 1.4% of Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $7,232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its stake in Home Depot by 6.2% in the third quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 9,241 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,792,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new position in Home Depot in the third quarter valued at approximately $455,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in Home Depot by 1.8% in the third quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 8,384 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,532,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV purchased a new position in Home Depot in the third quarter valued at approximately $69,920,000. Finally, Oarsman Capital Inc. increased its stake in Home Depot by 9.7% in the third quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 1,234 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Home Depot Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE:HD opened at $355.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $354.00 billion, a PE ratio of 22.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.37. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $274.26 and a 52-week high of $361.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $327.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $317.95.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $37.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.59 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,339.65% and a net margin of 10.22%. The business’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.24 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a dividend of $2.09 per share. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.66%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HD. StockNews.com lowered shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays upgraded shares of Home Depot from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $325.00 to $372.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Home Depot from $303.00 to $299.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Home Depot from $356.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $325.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $345.46.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP William D. Bastek sold 1,612 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.90, for a total transaction of $506,006.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,639,527.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP William D. Bastek sold 1,612 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.90, for a total transaction of $506,006.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,639,527.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 127 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.07, for a total value of $38,997.89. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,858,334.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,114 shares of company stock worth $966,456. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Further Reading

