Northwest Natural Holding Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.49 (NYSE:NWN)

Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 11th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be given a dividend of 0.488 per share by the utilities provider on Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 30th.

Northwest Natural has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.5% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 69 years. Northwest Natural has a dividend payout ratio of 65.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Northwest Natural to earn $2.77 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.95 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 70.4%.

Get Northwest Natural alerts:

Northwest Natural Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE NWN opened at $38.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 13.97, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.58. Northwest Natural has a 1 year low of $35.72 and a 1 year high of $52.39. The business’s 50-day moving average is $38.03 and its 200 day moving average is $39.62.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Northwest Natural ( NYSE:NWN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $141.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.35 million. Northwest Natural had a return on equity of 7.96% and a net margin of 7.98%. Northwest Natural’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.56) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Northwest Natural will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

NWN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Northwest Natural in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Guggenheim reduced their target price on Northwest Natural from $42.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.75.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on NWN

Institutional Trading of Northwest Natural

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NWN. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Northwest Natural by 372.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 445,329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $23,647,000 after purchasing an additional 350,988 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Northwest Natural in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $15,541,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Northwest Natural by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,878,324 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $200,586,000 after acquiring an additional 277,421 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Northwest Natural by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,562,357 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $80,805,000 after acquiring an additional 226,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Northwest Natural by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,242,685 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $268,748,000 after acquiring an additional 135,238 shares in the last quarter. 73.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Northwest Natural Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers in Oregon and Southwest Washington. The company operates Mist gas storage facility contracted to other utilities and third-party marketers; offers natural gas asset management services; and operates an appliance retail center.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Northwest Natural Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northwest Natural and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.