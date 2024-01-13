NSTS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTS) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

NSTS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a drop of 29.1% from the December 15th total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Trading of NSTS Bancorp

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BHZ Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of NSTS Bancorp by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 13,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 2,593 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NSTS Bancorp by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 4,188 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of NSTS Bancorp by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 210,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,902,000 after buying an additional 7,154 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in NSTS Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $155,000. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new stake in NSTS Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $168,000. 10.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NSTS Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NSTS traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.55. 13,908 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,422. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.01. The firm has a market cap of $50.81 million, a PE ratio of -238.75 and a beta of 0.08. NSTS Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $8.25 and a fifty-two week high of $10.70.

About NSTS Bancorp

NSTS Bancorp ( NASDAQ:NSTS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. NSTS Bancorp had a negative return on equity of 0.19% and a negative net margin of 1.83%. The company had revenue of $1.67 million during the quarter.

NSTS Bancorp, Inc operates as a savings and loan holding company for North Shore Trust and Savings that provides banking products and services in Illinois. The company offers interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and time deposit accounts; and one- to four-family residential mortgage, multi-family and commercial real estate mortgage, construction, home equity, and consumer loans.

