NTN Buzztime (NYSEAMERICAN:NTN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NTN Buzztime (NYSEAMERICAN:NTN – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
NTN Buzztime Price Performance
NTN Buzztime stock opened at $1.75 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.21 million, a P/E ratio of -4.45 and a beta of 0.72. NTN Buzztime has a 12-month low of $0.94 and a 12-month high of $7.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30.
About NTN Buzztime
