Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Shares Acquired by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 790,991 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,364 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.32% of Nucor worth $123,671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lincoln Capital LLC increased its position in Nucor by 3.1% during the second quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC now owns 2,085 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Nucor by 2.4% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,698 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC grew its holdings in Nucor by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC now owns 2,313 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Forza Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Forza Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,781 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Global Assets Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Nucor by 3.3% in the third quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 2,168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

Nucor stock opened at $168.88 on Friday. Nucor Co. has a 1 year low of $129.79 and a 1 year high of $182.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $165.82 and its 200-day moving average is $162.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 3.72. The company has a market cap of $41.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 1.63.

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $4.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.19 by $0.38. Nucor had a return on equity of 24.38% and a net margin of 13.98%. The business had revenue of $8.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.50 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 17.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a $0.54 dividend. This is a boost from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is 10.95%.

In other Nucor news, Director Nicholas C. Gangestad acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $176.61 per share, with a total value of $176,610.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,610. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Nicholas C. Gangestad bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $176.61 per share, for a total transaction of $176,610.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,610. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO David A. Sumoski sold 28,768 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.01, for a total transaction of $5,034,687.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 200,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,113,656.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 71,830 shares of company stock valued at $12,647,513. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

NUE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Nucor from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. StockNews.com downgraded Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Nucor from $162.00 to $154.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $164.50.

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products.

