Nutriband (NASDAQ:NTRB) Shares Down 0.7%

Nutriband Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRB – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 0.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $2.75 and last traded at $2.93. Approximately 3,101 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 17,858 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.95.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.82.

Nutriband (NASDAQ:NTRB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 12th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.43 million during the quarter. Nutriband had a negative net margin of 252.90% and a negative return on equity of 73.13%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Nutriband Inc. will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nutriband by 10.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 85,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 8,028 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nutriband in the first quarter worth $42,000. AlphaQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nutriband in the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Nutriband by 16.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,466 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Nutriband Inc develops a portfolio of transdermal pharmaceutical products. Its lead product in development is AVERSA fentanyl, an abuse deterrent fentanyl transdermal system that provides clinicians and patients with an extended-release transdermal fentanyl product for use in managing chronic pain requiring around the clock opioid therapy.

