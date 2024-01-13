Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NQP) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $10.86

Posted by on Jan 13th, 2024

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NQPGet Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $10.86 and traded as high as $11.76. Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund shares last traded at $11.73, with a volume of 114,315 shares trading hands.

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.17 and a 200-day moving average of $10.86.

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be paid a $0.0325 dividend. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 39,699 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.74 per share, with a total value of $466,066.26. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 4,610,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,125,309.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 511,044 shares of company stock valued at $5,623,384. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Almitas Capital LLC increased its holdings in Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund by 142.5% during the 3rd quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 344,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,501,000 after purchasing an additional 202,262 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund by 36.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 16,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 4,368 shares during the period. AQR Arbitrage LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Arbitrage LLC now owns 165,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,683,000 after acquiring an additional 37,667 shares during the period. Saba Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,166,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,203,000 after acquiring an additional 575,257 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $127,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.87% of the company’s stock.

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Pennsylvania. The fund invests in tax exempt municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa/BBB or higher.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.