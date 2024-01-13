Nuvei (TSE:NVEI) Trading Down 0.5%

Nuvei Co. (TSE:NVEI – Get Free Report) was down 0.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$32.24 and last traded at C$33.01. Approximately 203,389 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 34% from the average daily volume of 308,692 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$33.18.

Nuvei Trading Down 2.7 %

The company has a market cap of C$2.03 billion, a PE ratio of -267.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 3.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$30.44 and its 200-day moving average is C$29.20.

Nuvei Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nuvei Corporation provides payment technology solutions to merchants and partners in North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. Its platform enables customers to pay and/or accept payments worldwide regardless of their location, device, or preferred payment method.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nuvei Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuvei and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.