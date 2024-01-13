Nvwm LLC Acquires 418 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Nvwm LLC boosted its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 5.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,942 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the quarter. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Channel Wealth LLC increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Channel Wealth LLC now owns 2,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Smith Anglin Financial LLC increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 7,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Trinity Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Trinity Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invst LLC grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invst LLC now owns 1,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ PEP opened at $167.27 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $229.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.53. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $155.83 and a 52-week high of $196.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $168.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $173.75.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 10th. The company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $23.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.41 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 58.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.97 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a $1.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.33%.

Insider Activity at PepsiCo

In related news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 48,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.65, for a total transaction of $8,063,860.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 96,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,102,889.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PEP shares. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $206.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $203.00 target price on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $186.93.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

