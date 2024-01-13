Oak Ridge Investments LLC Acquires 1,666 Shares of Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Free Report) by 19.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,018 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,666 shares during the quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Shockwave Medical were worth $1,995,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in Shockwave Medical by 98,146.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,714,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,060,216,000 after acquiring an additional 3,710,932 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Shockwave Medical by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,311,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,685,000 after purchasing an additional 67,789 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Shockwave Medical by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,398,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,933,000 after purchasing an additional 192,525 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Shockwave Medical by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,394,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,428,000 after purchasing an additional 382,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Shockwave Medical by 57.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,273,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,185,000 after purchasing an additional 467,237 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Shockwave Medical alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SWAV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Leerink Partnrs restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Shockwave Medical in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Shockwave Medical from $265.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Shockwave Medical in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $218.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Shockwave Medical in a research report on Monday, October 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $263.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Shockwave Medical from $284.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $263.00.

Shockwave Medical Stock Performance

NASDAQ SWAV opened at $216.16 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $184.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $214.25. The company has a quick ratio of 13.19, a current ratio of 14.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Shockwave Medical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $157.00 and a 12-month high of $315.95. The firm has a market cap of $7.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.67, a PEG ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 0.88.

Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.11. Shockwave Medical had a net margin of 36.33% and a return on equity of 42.41%. The business had revenue of $186.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 41.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Shockwave Medical, Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Shockwave Medical

In other Shockwave Medical news, VP Trinh Phung sold 203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.63, for a total transaction of $34,840.89. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,037 shares in the company, valued at $4,983,620.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Trinh Phung sold 203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.63, for a total transaction of $34,840.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,983,620.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas Evan Godshall sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.78, for a total transaction of $2,007,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,440,286.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,403 shares of company stock worth $9,718,767 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Shockwave Medical Company Profile

(Free Report)

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops intravascular lithotripsy (IVL) technology for the treatment of calcified plaque in patients with peripheral and coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers products for the treatment of peripheral artery disease (PAD), including M5 IVL catheter and M5+ IVL catheter, which are five-emitter catheters for use in our IVL system in medium-diameter vessels; S4 IVL catheter, a four-emitter catheter for use in IVL system in small-diameter vessels; and L6 IVL catheter, a six-emitter catheter for use in IVL System in large diameter vessels.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWAV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Shockwave Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shockwave Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.