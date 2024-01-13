Oak Ridge Investments LLC Cuts Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC decreased its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,765 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 1,470 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 150.0% during the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 250 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Avion Wealth raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 1,830.8% during the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 251 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other QUALCOMM news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 10,000 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.11, for a total value of $1,201,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 243,795 shares in the company, valued at $29,282,217.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other QUALCOMM news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 10,000 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.11, for a total value of $1,201,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 243,795 shares in the company, valued at $29,282,217.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total transaction of $124,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $464,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,098 shares of company stock valued at $1,866,840 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $140.20 on Friday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $101.47 and a 12 month high of $146.89. The stock has a market cap of $156.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.84, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $134.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $121.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The wireless technology company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.14. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 37.85% and a net margin of 20.19%. The firm had revenue of $8.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.55 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on QCOM. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of QUALCOMM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $119.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Friday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Citigroup raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, DZ Bank raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.90.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Further Reading

