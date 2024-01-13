Oak Ridge Investments LLC Has $2.24 Million Stake in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC trimmed its position in shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Free Report) by 3.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,689 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 619 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $2,241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in Waste Connections during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 2,428.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 177 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Connections in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Connections in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Connections in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $85,000. 85.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Waste Connections Stock Performance

NYSE WCN opened at $148.92 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $139.35. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 12-month low of $125.83 and a 12-month high of $149.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $38.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.25, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.68.

Waste Connections Increases Dividend

Waste Connections ( NYSE:WCN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.03. Waste Connections had a net margin of 10.57% and a return on equity of 13.95%. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. Waste Connections’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 8th were given a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. This is an increase from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.40%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WCN shares. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $164.00 price target on shares of Waste Connections in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $154.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $160.69.

Insider Activity at Waste Connections

In related news, SVP Philip Rivard sold 5,097 shares of Waste Connections stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.26, for a total value of $745,487.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Waste Connections Profile

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

