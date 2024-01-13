Oak Ridge Investments LLC Has $294,000 Stock Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC decreased its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 11.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 778 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 98 shares during the quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NFLX. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in Netflix by 305,647.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 15,168,128 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $6,681,409,000 after acquiring an additional 15,163,167 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Netflix during the 4th quarter worth about $1,501,762,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Netflix by 117,939.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,742,048 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $808,575,000 after acquiring an additional 2,739,725 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix during the 2nd quarter worth about $574,761,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Netflix by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,911,686 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $13,175,799,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240,512 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Netflix

In related news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 16,030 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $417.61, for a total transaction of $6,694,288.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.00, for a total transaction of $217,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 152 shares in the company, valued at $66,120. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 16,030 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $417.61, for a total value of $6,694,288.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 160,305 shares of company stock valued at $72,394,458. Insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of Netflix stock opened at $492.16 on Friday. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $285.33 and a 1 year high of $503.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $470.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $434.54. The company has a market capitalization of $215.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.54 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 13.82%. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 12.1 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on NFLX. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Netflix from $500.00 to $460.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Netflix from $455.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Wolfe Research lowered Netflix from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Benchmark reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $325.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Netflix from $400.00 to $404.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $467.67.

Netflix Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Articles

