Oak Ridge Investments LLC Increases Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 3.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 50,788 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 1,597 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms accounts for 1.9% of Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $15,247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nvwm LLC increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 13,299 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,984,000 after acquiring an additional 1,684 shares during the last quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC now owns 29,817 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $8,951,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 2,392 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $718,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,248 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, New World Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 3rd quarter valued at about $328,000. 62.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Meta Platforms

In other news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,642 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.31, for a total value of $3,579,011.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 89,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,102,771.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,642 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.31, for a total transaction of $3,579,011.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,102,771.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.19, for a total value of $213,187.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,923,462.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 744,978 shares of company stock valued at $250,659,740. Company insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on META. Wedbush increased their target price on Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $385.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Meta Platforms from $372.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, forty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $358.07.

Meta Platforms Stock Up 1.3 %

Meta Platforms stock opened at $374.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $962.39 billion, a PE ratio of 33.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.57. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a one year low of $132.14 and a one year high of $377.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $340.18 and a 200 day moving average of $315.91.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.77. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 26.40% and a net margin of 23.42%. The business had revenue of $34.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.64 earnings per share. Meta Platforms’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 14.34 EPS for the current year.

Meta Platforms Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

