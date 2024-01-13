Oak Ridge Investments LLC Lowers Stake in SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC lowered its stake in shares of SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,170 shares of the company’s stock after selling 325 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in SiTime were worth $1,619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SITM. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in SiTime by 99.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in SiTime in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in SiTime in the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in SiTime by 14,500.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in SiTime in the 1st quarter worth $129,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.31% of the company’s stock.

Get SiTime alerts:

Insider Activity at SiTime

In related news, insider Fariborz Assaderaghi sold 1,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.20, for a total transaction of $103,831.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 101,596 shares in the company, valued at $10,281,515.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Fariborz Assaderaghi sold 1,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.20, for a total transaction of $103,831.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 101,596 shares in the company, valued at $10,281,515.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Rajesh Vashist sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $125,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 429,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,706,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,078 shares of company stock worth $472,383 over the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SiTime Price Performance

Shares of SiTime stock opened at $116.34 on Friday. SiTime Co. has a 12-month low of $81.09 and a 12-month high of $142.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $118.27.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $35.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.69 million. SiTime had a negative return on equity of 8.74% and a negative net margin of 38.21%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SiTime Co. will post -3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on SITM. Roth Mkm decreased their target price on shares of SiTime from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of SiTime from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.43.

View Our Latest Analysis on SiTime

SiTime Profile

(Free Report)

SiTime Corporation designs, develops, and sells silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. The company provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. Its solutions have applications in various markets, including communications and enterprise, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, consumer, and aerospace and defense.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SITM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SiTime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SiTime and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.