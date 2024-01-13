Oak Ridge Investments LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC lowered its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 695 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 28 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $1,273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Simplicity Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 27.7% during the second quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 936 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,003,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4.3% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,893 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $16,883,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 196,895 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $421,158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the second quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 29.7% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 7,877 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $14,429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,804 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.19% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Chipotle Mexican Grill

In other news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,950.00, for a total transaction of $2,067,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,526,650. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, COO Scott Boatwright sold 1,423 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,042.02, for a total transaction of $2,905,794.46. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 3,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,195,488.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,060 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,950.00, for a total transaction of $2,067,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,526,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,733 shares of company stock valued at $10,000,321. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Performance

Shares of CMG stock opened at $2,271.90 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2,229.18 and its 200-day moving average is $2,037.28. The stock has a market cap of $62.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.89, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.33. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,470.05 and a 52-week high of $2,348.42.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The restaurant operator reported $11.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.46 by $0.90. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 45.26%. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $9.51 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 44.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on CMG. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,200.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,280.00 price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Citigroup cut their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,391.00 to $2,260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,225.00 to $2,525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,259.52.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It offers burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

