Oak Ridge Investments LLC Sells 1,045 Shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 29,167 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,045 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Euronet Worldwide were worth $2,315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of EEFT. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the first quarter valued at $211,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 39.2% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,604 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after acquiring an additional 3,549 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 169.2% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 140,005 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,222,000 after acquiring an additional 87,988 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the first quarter valued at $2,521,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 886.4% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 28,734 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,844,000 after acquiring an additional 25,821 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $134.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Northland Securities lowered their target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Euronet Worldwide has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.43.

Shares of NASDAQ EEFT opened at $99.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $92.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.80. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a 1 year low of $73.84 and a 1 year high of $121.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The business services provider reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $943.59 million. Euronet Worldwide had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 24.01%. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.51 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Electronic Fund Transfer Processing, epay, and Money Transfer.The Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

