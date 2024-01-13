Oak Ridge Investments LLC Sells 186 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC lessened its position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 3.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,159 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 186 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $2,368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SNPS. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in shares of Synopsys by 58.8% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 11,893 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,964,000 after buying an additional 4,402 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Synopsys during the first quarter valued at about $993,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synopsys during the first quarter valued at about $240,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Synopsys by 18.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 271 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. increased its position in shares of Synopsys by 64.4% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,680 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 658 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.12% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Synopsys

In related news, CRO Richard S. Mahoney sold 9,065 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $494.70, for a total transaction of $4,484,455.50. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 1,617 shares in the company, valued at $799,929.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Synopsys news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 2,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.18, for a total transaction of $1,269,499.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,555,500.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CRO Richard S. Mahoney sold 9,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $494.70, for a total transaction of $4,484,455.50. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $799,929.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,073 shares of company stock worth $7,485,405 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Synopsys from $485.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Friday, November 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $600.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $500.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $510.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $576.60.

Synopsys Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SNPS opened at $494.40 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $528.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $479.62. The company has a market cap of $75.14 billion, a PE ratio of 62.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.07. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52-week low of $327.56 and a 52-week high of $573.77.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The semiconductor company reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 20.85%. The business’s revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

