OCA Acquisition (OTCMKTS:OCAXU) Trading Down 2.5%

OCA Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:OCAXU – Get Free Report) shares fell 2.5% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $10.79 and last traded at $10.79. 100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 4,192 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.07.

OCA Acquisition Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.64.

Institutional Trading of OCA Acquisition

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in OCA Acquisition stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in OCA Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:OCAXU – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 13,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $146,000.

About OCA Acquisition

OCA Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

