Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 10.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,645 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.0% during the second quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 9,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 32.2% during the second quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,730,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 11.4% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 926 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Prosperity Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.9% during the second quarter. Prosperity Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.9% during the second quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 10,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,210,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. 74.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on MRK. UBS Group raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $117.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $125.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $122.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, October 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.65.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE:MRK opened at $118.63 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $96.36 and a one year high of $119.94. The company has a market cap of $300.61 billion, a PE ratio of 65.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.35.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.30 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 18.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.85 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. This is an increase from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 171.11%.

Insider Transactions at Merck & Co., Inc.

In other news, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 43,823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total value of $4,602,729.69. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 111,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,738,572.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 43,823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total transaction of $4,602,729.69. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 111,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,738,572.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Johannes Jacobus Oosthuizen sold 2,081 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.38, for a total transaction of $213,052.78. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,862,394.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

Featured Articles

