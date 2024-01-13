Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Shares Acquired by Capital Insight Partners LLC

Capital Insight Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,395 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the quarter. Old Dominion Freight Line makes up 1.1% of Capital Insight Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Capital Insight Partners LLC’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $4,662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 184.4% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 128 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 275.8% during the 2nd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 124 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 72.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ODFL stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $388.87. 558,023 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 531,616. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $295.80 and a fifty-two week high of $438.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $395.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $399.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $42.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.60, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.02.

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.20. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 32.45% and a net margin of 21.16%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 11.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 5th. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.23%.

In related news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.15, for a total value of $4,681,800.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 801,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,511,710.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Old Dominion Freight Line news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 24,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.59, for a total value of $9,413,219.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 766,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $299,486,444.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.15, for a total value of $4,681,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 801,004 shares in the company, valued at $312,511,710.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $358.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Raymond James cut their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $425.00 to $415.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Susquehanna raised Old Dominion Freight Line from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $447.00 to $461.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $395.89.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

