Olin (NYSE:OLN) Given New $66.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by KeyCorp from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Olin in a report on Monday, November 13th. They set a buy rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Olin from $50.00 to $38.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Olin from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Barclays decreased their price target on Olin from $52.00 to $46.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Olin in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $55.13.

Olin Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:OLN opened at $51.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40, a P/E/G ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Olin has a 12-month low of $41.71 and a 12-month high of $64.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.06.

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.15. Olin had a return on equity of 24.36% and a net margin of 8.39%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.18 EPS. Olin’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Olin will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Olin Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 8th. Olin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.62%.

Institutional Trading of Olin

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OLN. Yacktman Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Olin during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $221,775,000. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in shares of Olin in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $182,905,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Olin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,494,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Olin by 120.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,390,662 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $72,704,000 after buying an additional 760,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Olin by 105.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,015,700 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $53,101,000 after buying an additional 521,300 shares during the last quarter. 85.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Olin Company Profile

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, and chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents.

