OMG Network 1-Day Volume Reaches $37.77 Million (OMG)

OMG Network (OMG) traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 13th. OMG Network has a total market cap of $100.42 million and approximately $37.77 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, OMG Network has traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar. One OMG Network token can now be bought for about $0.72 or 0.00001658 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get OMG Network alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.10 or 0.00083608 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.80 or 0.00029633 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.29 or 0.00023818 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00007951 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0798 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0887 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000437 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001804 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00006588 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001574 BTC.

About OMG Network

OMG uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 tokens. The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/omgnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omgnetworkhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. OMG Network’s official website is omg.network.

Buying and Selling OMG Network

According to CryptoCompare, “OMG Network (OMG) is a decentralized, public network built to enable high throughput, low-cost peer-to-peer transactions. Leveraging Layer-2 Plasma architecture, it provides scalability and strong safety guarantees for building decentralized payment apps on Ethereum. $OMG is the native token used for transactions and paying fees on the network. The Community Points Engine (CPE) allows communities to create scalable points and rewards systems using the network in a trustless manner. The project was founded by Jun Hasegawa and Ezra Don Harinsut in 2013.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OMG Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OMG Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OMG Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for OMG Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OMG Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.