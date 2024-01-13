ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON) Shares Sold by CFO4Life Group LLC

CFO4Life Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) by 10.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,993 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,078 shares during the period. CFO4Life Group LLC’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in ON Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter valued at about $250,000. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC purchased a new position in ON Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter valued at about $430,000. Evexia Wealth LLC purchased a new position in ON Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter valued at about $281,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 38,009 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,533,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 3,383 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. 96.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ON has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on ON Semiconductor from $118.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. KeyCorp lowered their price target on ON Semiconductor from $125.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Summit Insights lowered ON Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. BNP Paribas lowered ON Semiconductor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on ON Semiconductor from $110.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ON Semiconductor presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.08.

ON Semiconductor Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ON traded down $0.96 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $73.47. The stock had a trading volume of 5,099,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,109,308. The business’s fifty day moving average is $75.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The company has a market cap of $31.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.81, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.83. ON Semiconductor Corporation has a twelve month low of $61.47 and a twelve month high of $111.35.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.05. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 33.78% and a net margin of 26.69%. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. ON Semiconductor’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that ON Semiconductor Corporation will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

About ON Semiconductor

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

