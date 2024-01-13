ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Shares Sold by Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 24.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,382 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,368 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $1,420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Command Bank lifted its holdings in ONEOK by 401.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in ONEOK by 97.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 437 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ONEOK in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in ONEOK in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of ONEOK during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK Price Performance

OKE opened at $70.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $41.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.67. ONEOK, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.91 and a fifty-two week high of $72.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $68.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

ONEOK Dividend Announcement

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.03). ONEOK had a net margin of 14.05% and a return on equity of 26.44%. The firm had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were paid a $0.955 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.41%. ONEOK’s payout ratio is currently 70.09%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of ONEOK from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of ONEOK from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of ONEOK from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Scotiabank raised shares of ONEOK from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Pickering Energy Partners assumed coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.18.

Insider Buying and Selling at ONEOK

In other ONEOK news, Director Eduardo A. Rodriguez sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total value of $56,232.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,154 shares in the company, valued at $1,768,074.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ONEOK Company Profile

(Free Report)

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

Featured Articles

