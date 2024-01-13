Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX) Shares Bought by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX – Free Report) (TSE:OTC) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 814,407 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,037 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc owned approximately 0.30% of Open Text worth $28,671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in OTEX. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Open Text by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,622 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Open Text by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 19,850 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $825,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Open Text by 82.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 870 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Open Text by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,637 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in Open Text by 3.3% during the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 14,492 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Open Text alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OTEX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Open Text from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Open Text from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Open Text from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised shares of Open Text from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Open Text from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Open Text presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.43.

Open Text Stock Performance

Shares of OTEX stock traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $41.55. 517,435 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 356,691. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. Open Text Co. has a 12-month low of $31.86 and a 12-month high of $43.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.21 and a beta of 1.14.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Free Report) (TSE:OTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.09. Open Text had a return on equity of 20.74% and a net margin of 6.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Open Text Co. will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

Open Text Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Open Text’s payout ratio is 77.52%.

Open Text Company Profile

(Free Report)

Open Text Corporation provides information management software and solutions. The company offers content services, which includes content collaboration and intelligent capture to records management, collaboration, e-signatures, and archiving; and operates experience cloud platform that provides customer experience and web content management, digital asset management, customer analytics, AI and insights, e-discovery, digital fax, omnichannel communications, secure messaging, and voice of customer, as well as customer journey, testing, and segmentation.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OTEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX – Free Report) (TSE:OTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Open Text Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Open Text and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.