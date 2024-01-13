OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN) Trading Up 1.6%

Shares of OptiNose, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTN – Get Free Report) were up 1.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.30 and last traded at $1.27. Approximately 240,001 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 15% from the average daily volume of 283,500 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.25.
OptiNose Stock Performance
The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.21.
OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $19.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.80 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that OptiNose, Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About OptiNose
OptiNose, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for patients treated by ear, nose, throat, and allergy specialists in the United States. The company offers XHANCE, a therapeutic product utilizing its proprietary exhalation delivery system (EDS) that delivers a topically acting corticosteroid for the treatment of chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps, as well as is in Phase IIIb clinical trial for treatment of chronic sinusitis; and Onzetra Xsail, a powder EDS device.
