Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Sold by Summit Trail Advisors LLC

Summit Trail Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,045 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 921 shares during the quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ORCL. Horizon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 2.3% in the second quarter. Horizon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,922 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 1.5% in the second quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,040 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $719,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 1.2% in the second quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,820 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $931,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 4.0% in the third quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 2,443 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 15.7% in the third quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 701 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director George H. Conrades sold 2,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total transaction of $264,492.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,029,023.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Oracle news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 16,300 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.02, for a total transaction of $1,728,126.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,686,421.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director George H. Conrades sold 2,325 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total value of $264,492.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,029,023.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,950 shares of company stock valued at $2,252,948 in the last three months. 42.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE ORCL opened at $106.60 on Friday. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $82.04 and a twelve month high of $127.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $293.03 billion, a PE ratio of 29.45, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.03.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, December 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. Oracle had a return on equity of 703.26% and a net margin of 19.64%. The firm had revenue of $12.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 10th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 44.20%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group decreased their target price on Oracle from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Oracle from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on Oracle from $82.50 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Oracle from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.00.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

