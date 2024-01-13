Orbit International (OTCMKTS:ORBT) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $4.47

Orbit International Corp. (OTCMKTS:ORBT – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.47 and traded as high as $4.75. Orbit International shares last traded at $4.75, with a volume of 11,635 shares trading hands.

Orbit International Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.46.

Get Orbit International alerts:

Orbit International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th.

Orbit International Company Profile

Orbit International Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of electronic components and subsystems, and commercial and custom power units for prime contractors, government procurement agencies, and research and development laboratories worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics Group and Power Group.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Orbit International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orbit International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.