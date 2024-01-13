Oxen (OXEN) Price Reaches $0.15 on Major Exchanges

Oxen (OXEN) traded up 5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 13th. Oxen has a total market cap of $9.71 million and $7,201.35 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Oxen coin can now be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000341 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Oxen has traded 4.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,966.15 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0808 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $72.10 or 0.00167811 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $254.34 or 0.00591954 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.02 or 0.00067550 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00009433 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $152.38 or 0.00354656 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $84.10 or 0.00195739 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000578 BTC.

Oxen Profile

Oxen is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. It launched on May 3rd, 2020. Oxen’s total supply is 66,290,524 coins. The official message board for Oxen is oxen.medium.com. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/oxen_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Oxen is oxen.io. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm.

In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement.”

Buying and Selling Oxen

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oxen should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Oxen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

