PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Stake Reduced by Cascade Investment Advisors Inc.

Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,741 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,809 shares during the quarter. PACCAR comprises about 1.5% of Cascade Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $1,933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 86.2% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PACCAR during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 61.9% during the 3rd quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of PACCAR in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of PACCAR in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. 65.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PCAR shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of PACCAR in a report on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PACCAR in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of PACCAR from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $94.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of PACCAR from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PACCAR currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other PACCAR news, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 23,221 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.28, for a total transaction of $2,003,507.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 93,522 shares in the company, valued at $8,069,078.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 1,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.58, for a total transaction of $172,813.68. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $279,653.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 23,221 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.28, for a total transaction of $2,003,507.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,069,078.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,221 shares of company stock worth $2,426,915. Insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR Price Performance

PCAR traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $94.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,966,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,845,040. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $93.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.85. PACCAR Inc has a 12 month low of $64.78 and a 12 month high of $98.47. The stock has a market cap of $49.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.27. PACCAR had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 31.31%. The company had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.47 earnings per share. PACCAR’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that PACCAR Inc will post 8.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PACCAR Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a $3.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This is a boost from PACCAR’s previous None dividend of $0.89. PACCAR’s payout ratio is currently 13.79%.

About PACCAR

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

See Also

