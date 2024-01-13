Palantir Technologies Inc. Sells 24,884 Shares of Rubicon Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:RBT) Stock

Rubicon Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:RBT – Get Free Report) major shareholder Palantir Technologies Inc. sold 24,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.52, for a total value of $37,823.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,455,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,293,048.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Palantir Technologies Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 10th, Palantir Technologies Inc. sold 19,700 shares of Rubicon Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.29, for a total value of $25,413.00.

On Monday, January 8th, Palantir Technologies Inc. sold 42,106 shares of Rubicon Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.38, for a total value of $58,106.28.

On Wednesday, January 3rd, Palantir Technologies Inc. sold 15,901 shares of Rubicon Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.65, for a total value of $26,236.65.

Rubicon Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RBT opened at $1.28 on Friday. Rubicon Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.23 and a 1-year high of $16.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.92 and its 200-day moving average is $3.17.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Rubicon Technologies ( NYSE:RBT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.92) by $1.07. The firm had revenue of $171.26 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Rubicon Technologies, Inc. will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Rubicon Technologies in a report on Thursday, November 9th.

Institutional Trading of Rubicon Technologies

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Rubicon Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $77,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Rubicon Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Rubicon Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $225,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rubicon Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $135,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Rubicon Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $183,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.31% of the company’s stock.

Rubicon Technologies Company Profile

Rubicon Technologies, Inc, a digital marketplace for waste and recycling services, provides cloud-based waste and recycling solutions to businesses, governments, and organizations worldwide. The company provides solutions for waste generators; and haulers and recyclers. It offers consultation and management services to customers for waste removal, waste management, logistics, and recycling solutions.

Featured Stories

