Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) Trading 4.3% Higher

Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Free Report) traded up 4.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $59.28 and last traded at $59.12. 96,822 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 21% from the average session volume of 122,814 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.68.

Separately, TheStreet raised Palomar from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.20.

The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.16 and a beta of 0.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $58.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.62.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $92.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.11 million. Palomar had a return on equity of 19.71% and a net margin of 20.07%. Research analysts anticipate that Palomar Holdings, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Palomar news, CEO Mac Armstrong sold 1,836 shares of Palomar stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.51, for a total value of $100,080.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,125,617.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Palomar news, CEO Mac Armstrong sold 1,836 shares of Palomar stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.51, for a total value of $100,080.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,125,617.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michelle Antoinette Johnson sold 815 shares of Palomar stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.36, for a total value of $51,638.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,797 shares in the company, valued at $113,857.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,319 shares of company stock worth $1,017,353. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Palomar by 1.8% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 10,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Palomar by 1.9% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Palomar by 3.8% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of Palomar by 5.3% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 4,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Palomar by 0.9% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 27,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. 88.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Palomar Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance to residential and businesses in the United States. The company offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, fronting, commercial all risk, specialty homeowners, inland marine, Hawaii hurricane, and residential flood, as well as other products, such as assumed reinsurance.

