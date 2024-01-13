Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Shares Bought by Choate Investment Advisors

Choate Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the quarter. Choate Investment Advisors’ holdings in Paychex were worth $916,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc lifted its stake in shares of Paychex by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 10,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Paychex by 1.0% in the second quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,635 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $966,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Paychex by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 7,144 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $799,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Paychex by 0.6% in the third quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 15,425 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,779,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Haverford Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Paychex by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 5,033 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. 72.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Paychex

In related news, Director David J. S. Flaschen sold 16,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.79, for a total value of $1,920,353.49. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $644,829.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Argus raised their price objective on Paychex from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Paychex from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Paychex from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Paychex from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Paychex from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.17.

Paychex Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PAYX traded up $0.58 during trading on Friday, reaching $119.72. 1,033,813 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,911,154. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.08 billion, a PE ratio of 26.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.15. Paychex, Inc. has a 12-month low of $104.09 and a 12-month high of $129.70.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.01. Paychex had a return on equity of 46.37% and a net margin of 31.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

