PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Stock Holdings Increased by Summit Trail Advisors LLC

Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 17.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,511 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,874 shares during the quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PYPL. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 90,307.2% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 254,544,959 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $16,985,785,000 after purchasing an additional 254,263,405 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in PayPal by 110,462.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,136,071 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,220,431,000 after acquiring an additional 17,120,572 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,022,333,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in PayPal during the second quarter valued at approximately $273,344,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in PayPal by 122.0% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,230,481 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $720,555,000 after acquiring an additional 3,424,122 shares in the last quarter. 68.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PYPL. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of PayPal from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of PayPal in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $77.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Friday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.48.

In related news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 15,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total value of $851,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,304,512.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 15,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total value of $851,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,304,512.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jonathan Auerbach sold 64,957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total value of $3,610,310.06. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 79,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,393,654.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL opened at $61.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $67.10 billion, a PE ratio of 18.15, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $59.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.33. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.25 and a 52-week high of $88.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.08. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 12.93%. The company had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

