PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Earns Equal Weight Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a $66.00 target price on the credit services provider’s stock, down from their prior target price of $118.00.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on PYPL. DZ Bank upgraded shares of PayPal from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. HSBC began coverage on PayPal in a research report on Friday, October 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial cut their price objective on PayPal from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of PayPal in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. They set an equal weight rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a market perform rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $74.48.

Get PayPal alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on PYPL

PayPal Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $61.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $59.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. PayPal has a 1 year low of $50.25 and a 1 year high of $88.63.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. PayPal had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 20.78%. The company had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. PayPal’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PayPal will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at PayPal

In related news, insider Jonathan Auerbach sold 64,957 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total transaction of $3,610,310.06. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 79,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,393,654.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total transaction of $851,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,304,512.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathan Auerbach sold 64,957 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total value of $3,610,310.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 79,051 shares in the company, valued at $4,393,654.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PayPal

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PYPL. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its position in shares of PayPal by 3.6% in the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 33,128 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in PayPal by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 281,753 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $18,801,000 after purchasing an additional 20,593 shares in the last quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in PayPal during the 3rd quarter valued at $8,639,000. Investment House LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 10.8% in the second quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 179,122 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $11,953,000 after purchasing an additional 17,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Curated Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 5.2% in the second quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,683 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

About PayPal

(Get Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.