PCM Fund (NYSE:PCM) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $8.69

PCM Fund Inc. (NYSE:PCM – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.69 and traded as low as $8.02. PCM Fund shares last traded at $8.14, with a volume of 15,737 shares trading hands.
PCM Fund Trading Down 0.4 %
The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.68.
PCM Fund Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.84%.
PCM Fund Company Profile
PCM Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It seeks to invest in fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in commercial mortgage-backed securities.
