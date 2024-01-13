PCM Fund (NYSE:PCM) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $8.69

PCM Fund Inc. (NYSE:PCM – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.69 and traded as low as $8.02. PCM Fund shares last traded at $8.14, with a volume of 15,737 shares trading hands.

PCM Fund Trading Down 0.4 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.68.

PCM Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.84%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in PCM Fund by 5.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 47,463 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 2,242 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in PCM Fund by 2.0% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 139,845 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,424,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in PCM Fund by 134.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,811 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 3,331 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in PCM Fund by 6.7% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 57,131 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 3,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in PCM Fund by 27.1% during the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 20,173 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 4,297 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.57% of the company’s stock.

PCM Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It seeks to invest in fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in commercial mortgage-backed securities.

