Peoples Bank KS Buys New Position in iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IDRV)

Peoples Bank KS bought a new stake in shares of iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IDRV – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 3,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF by 2,425.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF by 31.6% in the second quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 1,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $71,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $200,000.

iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IDRV opened at $32.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $347.33 million, a P/E ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 1.36. iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.95 and a fifty-two week high of $45.72. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.19.

About iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF

The iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF (IDRV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap selected and weighted index of equities related to self-driving vehicles. IDRV was launched on Apr 16, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

